Mumbai: Bollywood actress's personal bodyguard booked for 'raping' beautician

Published: 21st May 2021 12:04 AM

By PTI

MUMBAI: A personal bodyguard of a leading Bollywood actress has been booked by the police here for allegedly raping a beautician on pretext of marriage, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, a case was registered against the accused on Wednesday night at the DN Nagar police station in suburban Mumbai on the basis of a complaint filed by the beautician.

In her statement to the police, the 30-year-old victim said she came in contact with the accused eight years ago and in June last year he proposed for marriage which she accepted.

Later, he started staying with the beautician in her flat, the official said.

The accused established physical relationship with the victim on multiple occasions, but ignored her repeated pleas for marriage, he said, quoting the complaint.

On April 27, the accused took Rs 50,000 from the beautician, citing some family emergency back home, and left for his native place in Karnataka, he said.

After reaching Karnataka, he stopped taking her phone calls and went incommunicado, the police official said.

A few days ago, the beautician got a phone call from a woman who claimed to be the accused's mother, he said.

The woman told the victim the accused can not marry her as they both belong to different faiths.

The woman also told the victim that her family has found a match for the accused, the official said.

The victim later came to know that the accused is planning to marry a woman at his native place on June 5, after which she approached the police in Mumbai, he said.

On the basis of her complaint, the police have registered an FIR against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and 420 (cheating), but he has not been arrested yet, the official added.

