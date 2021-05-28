STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Get COVID-19 tests done only at ICMR-approved labs: Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale

An official said that due to heavy rush at civic and state-run hospitals, many citizens are opting for private labs for various COVID-19-related tests.

Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale

Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Friday urged citizens to get their COVID-19 tests done only at ICMR-approved laboratories as cyber criminals are taking advantage of the pandemic by posing as employees of lesser known labs and giving fake reports.

An official said that due to heavy rush at civic and state-run hospitals, many citizens are opting for private labs for various COVID-19-related tests. "Many of them book online appointment at nearby private labs through their mobile phones, laptops and computers, giving an opportunity to cyber criminals to fleece them," he said.

Cyber fraudsters take advantage of the situation and offer home visit to collect samples and cheat patients by sending them negative or fake test reports, he said. Nagrale took to Twitter to create public awareness about COVID-19-related tests.

He appealed to citizens to visit or book appointment only with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved labs for tests. "Testing Times! Cyber criminals, taking advantage of rise in demand for Covid-19 tests, are posing to be lesser known labs providing testing - even going to the extent of collecting samples and then sending no or fake reports," the Mumbai top cop said from his official Twitter handle.

He asked people to add 'fraud' word before a specific lab while searching it online as this will help people get an idea about its past record and if it was involved in any fraudulent activities.

