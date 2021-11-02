STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Molestation case against Congress leader, 4 others filed in Mumbai 

The leader and the others were booked under IPC sections related to outraging modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult and common intention, among others

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police have registered a case of alleged molestation against a Maharashtra Congress leader and four others in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

The FIR was filed at the Andheri Police Station in suburban Mumbai on the basis of a complaint registered by a woman, he said.

According to the official, the FIR was registered on October 25 wherein the political leader and the others were booked under IPC sections related to outraging modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult and common intention, among others.

No arrests have been made so far and further investigation was underway, he added.

