Mumbai fourth genome sequencing series: 75 per cent samples infected with Delta variant, rest with Delta derivative

Published: 13th November 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday declared the results of its fourth genome sequencing series and said 75 per cent of the samples tested were found infected with the Delta variant and the rest with Delta derivative.

A release from Mumbai's civic body said 345 COVID-19 patient samples were tested in the fourth series batch at the Genome Sequencing Lab in Kasturba Hospital, adding that it was sharing results of only 281 as these were of patients hailing from the metropolis.

"Of these 281 samples, 75 per cent, or 210 patients, were found infected with Delta variant, and 25 per cent, or 71, with Delta derivative. Of the 281 patients, four, all above the age of 60, had succumbed and had not take any vaccine against COVID-19, while none of the vaccinated patients died," the release informed.

It also said that of the 281 patients, only eight, who took the first dose, and 21, who were fully vaccinated.

had to be hospitalised, though none of them required intensive care or oxygen support.

The release further said the overall test results were showing that the COVID-19 outbreak is under control under the influence of vaccination, and asked all citizens to go in for inoculation and ensure they follow all norms in place to curb the pandemic.

Giving a break-up of the 281 samples, the BMC release said 26 patients (9 per cent) were in the 0-20 age group, 85 (30 per cent) between 21 and 40 years of age, 96 (34 per cent) in the 41-60 age group, 66 (23 per cent) in the 61 -80 segment and eight (3 per cent) were 81 years old and above.

It added that the Delta variant and Delta derivative were relatively mildly invasive and did not pose a significant risk, with the infection and transmission rate of the latter being lower than the former.

The Genome Sequencing Lab was set up in Kasturba Hospital in August.

