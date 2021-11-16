STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire erupts in Mumbai industrial area; none hurt

Officials said the blaze erupted in the Havy Industrial Estate's compound located near the Kanjurmarg police station in eastern Mumbai at around 9.40 pm.

Published: 16th November 2021 12:21 AM

Fire engine, Fire station

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. (Representational image| BP Deepu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out in an industrial estate at suburban Kanjurmarg on Monday night, but there was no immediate report of any casualty, officials said.

A fire brigade official said eight fire engines and four water tankers along with personnel reached the spot on getting information about the blaze.

Police personnel and civic ward-level staff were also at the site.

"Efforts are being made to douse the flames. As of now, there is no report of injury to anyone," he said.

A civic official said the fire started in a service centre of a multinational electronic goods company, but its cause was not yet known.

