Mumbai customs officials seize two luxury watches worth Rs 5 crore from Hardik Pandya at airport

Pandya was returning from Dubai after India was left to rue what could have been in the UAE after recording their third win.

Published: 16th November 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Customs Department of Mumbai on Sunday seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores from cricketer Hardik Pandya at the airport on his arrival from Dubai, for allegedly not having bill receipt of the watches.

"Customs Department seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores of cricketer Hardik Pandya, on Sunday night (November 14) when he was returning from Dubai. The cricketer did not have the bill receipt of the watches," Mumbai Customs Department said.

Hardik Pandya was returning from Dubai after India was left to rue what could have been in the UAE after recording their third win, as two defeats in their opening two games against semi-finalists Pakistan and New Zealand ultimately cost them a place in the last four of the T20 World Cup.

Notably, last year, Hardik's brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya, was also intercepted at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables. (ANI)

