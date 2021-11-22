STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra woos medical, wellness tourists from UAE, Gulf region

Maharashtra signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UAE and Oman to bring the state's wellness and healthcare tourism offerings to citizens and residents in these countries.

Published: 22nd November 2021

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar at the India Pavillion in Dubai Expo. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

DUBAI: Maharashtra has signed a pact with the UAE and Oman with aim to attract medical and wellness tourists from the region by showcasing the state's offerings in these countries.

Maharashtra is showcasing its culture and tourism potential in addition to trade and commerce at the India pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

As the state aims to explore long-term collaborations with organisations in the UAE and the region in business, investment, trade and medical tourism, its Directorate of Tourism along with Medical Value Travel Council of India (MVTCI) signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the UAE and Oman to bring the state's wellness and healthcare tourism offerings to citizens and residents in these countries.

The state, home to the best clinical outcomes in India, has positioned itself as the national leader in healthcare services guiding hopeful patients towards a better clinical experience.

Addressing a media roundtable in Dubai, Aditi Tatkare, Maharashtra's Minister of State for Tourism said: "The Government of Maharashtra provides world-class health amenities with 50 per cent lesser cost. We strive to provide quality, comfort and affordability in medical care."

The Tourism Directorate and the MVTCI have created a roadmap towards encouraging patients from foreign countries to seek out services in the state since the international travel market resumed recently.

Milind N Borikar, Director at the Tourism Directorate, said, "Maharashtra is the one-stop destination for end-to-end healthcare services and specialised healthcare providers, diligently creating a healthy ecosystem."

Maharashtra has been recently recognised at World Trade Mart, London for eco-village and tiger conservation projects in addition to winning global responsible tourism awards, and the prestigious International Agro Tourism Award for having over 1,000 Agri-Tourism centres.

Maharashtra attracts a very high share of domestic and foreign tourists visiting India, owing to some of the most famous heritage destinations such as Ajanta and Ellora (Aurangabad) as well as the 720-kilometre coastline.

It is well connected by roadways, railways, waterways and airways with 14 airports including three international airports.

Furthermore, Maharashtra has an attractive wildlife tourism potential with around 63 forest reserves, national parks and sanctuaries.

It also has the maximum number of UNESCO World heritage sites.

Maharashtra's economy is worth more than USD 400 billion.

It alone contributes more than 15 per cent of India's GDP.

