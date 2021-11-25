Mumbai crime branch grills ex-CP Parambir Singh for seven hours in extortion case, suspension likely

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh who was in hiding for the last nine months appeared before the crime branch on Thursday, November 25, 2021, in connection with an extortion case. He was grilled for seven hours.

Singh recorded his statement in an extortion case registered against him at Goregaon police station. Singh is facing as many as five separate charges of extortion and corruption in Maharashtra in which former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze have also been named.

"As per direction by the Supreme court, I will extend all co-operations to the investigation agencies. I have full trust and faith in the judiciary. All charges against me are not true. The truth will prevail," Singh said while speaking with the media.

Police said that Singh has not been called again as of now but has been told that he would be called as and when needed. Singh reply was sought by the city crime branch during the questioning against serious charges levelled against him.

He had earlier told the Supreme Court that he was "very much in the country" and is willing to submit to a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any agency other than Maharashtra police. The city court had declared Parambir Singh an absconder and told him that if he does not appear before the investigative agencies within 30 days, then his properties will be attached.

Another retired ACP Samsher Pathan wrote to the Mumbai police commissioner levelling charges against Param Bir Singh of helping terrorists during the 26/11 terrorist attack.

He also alleged that Param Bir Singh had taken the mobile phone from 26/11 mastermind Ajmal Kasab as part of the investigation when he was in Anti-Terrorist Squad in Mumbai but did not hand over this mobile phone to the Mumbai crime branch. He asked to probe all these serious charges against Param Bir Singh.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey had moved the file of suspending Parambir Singh who is currently holding the DG, Home Guard, Maharashtra post. The file has been submitted to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the decision is likely to be taken soon.

Parambir Singh lawyer earlier informed the State government-appointed one member commission headed by retired Justice KU Chandiwal that Parambir Singh's allegation against former home minister Anil Deshmukh is hearsay and refused to appear before the commission. His lawyer said the allegations information was provided by other officers to Parambir Singh