20-year-old girl raped, murdered in Mumbai's Kurla area

An 18-year-old boy with two of his friends was shooting a video in the building when they spotted the body of the victim who had serious head injuries.

Published: 27th November 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Photo (File photo| AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Kurla, informed local police on Saturday. The victim's body was found on the thirteenth floor of a vacant building in the HDIL compound.

"Initial medical report suggests that the girl was sexually assaulted. Hence, a case under the provisions of Section 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered," says police officials. As per the police, an 18-year-old boy with two of his friends was shooting a video in the building when they spotted the body. The boy instantly called the police and informed them about the body.

"The body was confiscated by Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station and has now been sent for post-mortem. The girl had serious head injuries. Her body had also started decomposing," said a police official. "We have formed special teams for various police stations to look into every aspect of the incident and nabe the accused," said DCP (Zone-V) Pranaya Ashok.

