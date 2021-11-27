STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Genome tests for passengers from South Africa: Mumbai Mayor; BMC calls meeting over Omicron variant

In the meeting, they will also discuss testing and contact tracing of passengers coming from other countries.

Published: 27th November 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers wearing PPE kits wait at arrival area of Mumbai airport.

Passengers wearing PPE kits wait at arrival area of Mumbai airport. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Amid concerns over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has called a meeting of senior officials today evening to discuss measures to deal with it.

The meeting is called by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

According to BMC, the members of the COVID task force, dean of COVID hospitals, ward officers, health officers will attend the meeting.

The measures and restrictions to deal with the new variants will be discussed in the meeting.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the concern over the new COVID variant has increased in Mumbai and genome tests of passengers coming from South Africa will be done.

"There is no restriction on outbound flights in any way. But this decision has been taken keeping in view the past experience. There is an increased risk of coronavirus in foreign countries, so those coming from outside will have to undergo genome tests," she said.

Pednekar further urged people to maintain social distance and wear masks so that this new menace can be stopped.

"I request everyone to maintain social distance and wear masks so that this new menace can be stopped," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a meeting on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination with top officials.

India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing for infection.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adds Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing considering the detection of the new COVID variant 'Omicron' in South Africa. 

