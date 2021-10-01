STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leopard cub rescued in Mumbai's Aarey colony

The rescued leopard cub has been sent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Published: 01st October 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Leopard

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra wildlife department on Friday rescued a leopard cub from the Aarey colony in Goregaon, Mumbai.

The department said that there are three leopards in the area that are attacking the people in the colony. The cub that was rescued is not one of them. The rescued leopard cub has been sent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

The department has set up four cages to capture the three leopards that are attacking the people in the area.

"Four cages were set up at Aarey Colony on Thursday evening in an identified spot to catch the leopards that are attacking the people in the area," said the department.

Earlier in the day, a 20-year-old man had been admitted to Cooper Hospital after being injured in a leopard attack in Goregaon. This is the fifth leopard attack in the area in the last eight days. 

