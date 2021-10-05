BJP leader Kirit Somaiya gets bail in two defamation cases 

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court on Tuesday granted bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in two defamation cases filed against him by an NGO and a social worker for allegedly making false and defamatory remarks.

The complaints had been filed before a magistrate court here by the NGO Earth, and its founder and social worker Praveen Kalme in personal capacity.

The court last month issued summons to the BJP leader over Kalme's complaint.

Accordingly, Somaiya appeared before the magistrate's court at Sewree on Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P I Mokashi. The court then granted bail to Somaiya in both the cases on a personal bond of Rs 15,000 each.

"Bail granted to Kirit Somaiya in both cases with strict condition. If any violations from his end, our client Praveen Kalme and the Earth NGO will move for cancellation of bail," the complainants' advocates Adnan Shaikh and Amani Khan said.

The matter has been posted for recording of evidence on November 25.

The complainants had alleged that Somaiya published posts and articles, that contained false, derogatory and defamatory statements, regarding a matter which is sub-judice.

Kalme had alleged that Somaiya, a former MP, accused him of being the right-hand man of a Maharashtra cabinet minister and doing illegal things at the minister's behest.

The allegations were baseless and defamatory, the complaint said.