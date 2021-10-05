STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya gets bail in two defamation cases 

The complaints had been filed before a magistrate court here by the NGO Earth, and its founder and social worker Praveen Kalme in personal capacity.

Published: 05th October 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kirit Somaiya

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

By PTI

MUMBAI:  A Mumbai court on Tuesday granted bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in two defamation cases filed against him by an NGO and a social worker for allegedly making false and defamatory remarks.

The complaints had been filed before a magistrate court here by the NGO Earth, and its founder and social worker Praveen Kalme in personal capacity.

The court last month issued summons to the BJP leader over Kalme's complaint.

Accordingly, Somaiya appeared before the magistrate's court at Sewree on Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P I Mokashi. The court then granted bail to Somaiya in both the cases on a personal bond of Rs 15,000 each.

"Bail granted to Kirit Somaiya in both cases with strict condition. If any violations from his end, our client Praveen Kalme and the Earth NGO will move for cancellation of bail," the complainants' advocates Adnan Shaikh and Amani Khan said.

The matter has been posted for recording of evidence on November 25.

The complainants had alleged that Somaiya published posts and articles, that contained false, derogatory and defamatory statements, regarding a matter which is sub-judice.

Kalme had alleged that Somaiya, a former MP, accused him of being the right-hand man of a Maharashtra cabinet minister and doing illegal things at the minister's behest.

The allegations were baseless and defamatory, the complaint said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kirit Somaiya defamation defamation cases
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp