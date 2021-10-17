No Covid death in Mumbai after March 2020, survey shows vaccine efficiency

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: Mumbai reported zero Covid-19 deaths on Sunday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, this was the first day after March 26, 2020, that the city did not report a single Covid-19 death.

“This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. I salute Team BMC for this spectacular performance. I appeal to everyone to help us keep Mumbai safe,” said BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. In the BMC’s genome sequencing survey, it has been found out fully vaccinated people are safer than the non-vaccinated. Out of 342 samples, 54 per cent of patients had the Delta variant, while 35 per cent had Delta derivatives and 12 per cent other variants. The significant findings are, the 54 persons who got infected had taken the first dose of the caccine. Of the 54, only seven were admitted to hospitals. Interestingly, none of them needed oxygen or treatment in ICU. None of them died.

There were 168 persons who were vaccinated with both doses and got infected. Of them, 46 were admitted to the hospitals and seven were admitted to ICU. No deaths were also reported among them. Fully vaccinated persons who are following Covid-19 guidelines are protected from the virus, according to the survey. It also shows that infections in children are relatively under control, compared to senior citizens.

“Below 18, out of 343, only 29 patients were infected. Out of this, 11 were found to be infected with Delta variant, 15 with Delta derivatives and three with other types of Covid. These findings suggest the outbreak is completely under control as a result of vaccination. Therefore, it has been underlined once again that all eligible citizens should be vaccinated and they must strictly follow the Covid prevention guidelines,” said a BMC official. About 97% eligible citizens of Mumbai have received the first dose and 55% got both.