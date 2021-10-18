STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Day after zero COVID-19 death, Mumbai reports four new fatalities, 373 fresh cases

The official said 543 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the recovery count to 7,27,627.

Published: 18th October 2021 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after reporting zero COVID-19 death for the first time since March 2020, Mumbai registered four fresh fatalities linked to coronavirus on Monday and 373 new cases of the infection, a civic official said.

With this, Mumbai's caseload has reached 7,51,181, while the death toll increased to 16,184, he said.

Notably, for the third day in a row, Mumbai's daily COVID-19 case count remained below the 400-mark.

On Sunday, the financial capital had not reported any fresh death due to COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic broke out in March last year.

At present, there are 4,853 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

A total of 30,114 new coronavirus tests were carried out, which took the overall test count to 109,87,506, he said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate is 1,253 days.

The growth rate of coronavirus cases in the city from October 11 to 17 was 0.06 per cent.

Presently, Mumbai has 50 sealed buildings, but no containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements), the official said.

This year, Mumbai had recorded the highest 11,163 cases on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

