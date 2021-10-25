STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Cruise drugs case: After making claim of Rs 25 crore demand, NCB witness reaches Mumbai top cop's office

Prabhakar Sail visited the police commissioner's office apparently in connection with his security concern, an official said.

Published: 25th October 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Aryan Khan, center, escorted by law enforcement officials from Narcotics Control Bureau office is being taken for a medical check up, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

Aryan Khan, center, escorted by law enforcement officials from Narcotics Control Bureau office is being taken for a medical check up, in Mumbai. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Prabhakar Sail, the independent witness in the cruise drugs case, arrived at the Mumbai police commissioner's office on Monday to meet senior security officials, a day after he claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an NCB official and other persons to let off Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the case, an official said.

Sail visited the police commissioner's office apparently in connection with his security concern, an official said.

He reached the commissioner's office premises at around 11.20 am and will meet Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Milind Bharambhe, the official said.

On Sunday, Sail told media persons that he feared a threat to his life and had claimed he could be harmed.

Sail, the 'independent witness', had claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other persons, including absconding witness K P Gosavi, to let off Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case.

He had said that he overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D'Souza over the phone, after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 3 raid, about a demand of Rs 25 crore and "to settle at Rs 18 crore as they have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede", the zonal director of NCB.

He also claimed NCB officials had asked him to sign nine to ten blank papers.

However, a senior NCB official had denied the allegations, terming them as "completely false and malicious".

Wankhede on Sunday wrote to Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, seeking protection from likely legal action "being planned" against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance related issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prabhakar Sail Mumbai police NCB Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp