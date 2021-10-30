STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai man forces woman to write 'suicide note' before killing her over financial dispute; held

The woman, 36, was found hanging at her residence in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli on October 21 and the suicide note was recovered from the spot, he said.

Published: 30th October 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purpose.

By PTI

THANE: Police have arrested a 38-year-old man from Kanjurmarg in Mumbai for allegedly strangulating a woman to death after forcing her to write a 'suicide note' over a financial issue, an official said on Saturday.

The woman, 36, was found hanging at her residence in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli on October 21 and the suicide note was recovered from the spot, he said.

The accused, Samadhan Srimant Lendve, was arrested on October 28, the police official said.

"Initially, a case of accidental death was registered and a probe into the case was launched," Assistant Commissioner of Police Vashi Division Vinayak Vast said.

During the investigation, it came to light that the husband of the deceased had borrowed Rs 6.50 lakh from Lendve, his acquaintance, to buy a house.

However, he could not repay the amount to Lendve due to financial problems, he said.

Lendve used to frequently visit the house of the deceased to demand his money back.

On the day of the incident, he came to her residence and again sought repayment of his loan amount.

He then pressured her to write a suicide note.

After that, Lendve dragged her to the bedroom and strangulated her to death, the official said.

The accused then tied a saree around her neck and bent a blade of the ceiling fan to wrongly show that she had hanged herself to death, Vast said.

Based on the intelligence inputs, police nabbed Lendve and questioned him, following which he admitted that he had killed the woman.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered against the accused at Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide Mumbai Murder Crimes Against Women Mumbai Police
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp