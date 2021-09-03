STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai reports over 400 coronavirus cases for third day, 303 more recover

The city has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases the day after reporting 190 infections on August 16, which was the lowest daily count since April 2020.

Published: 03rd September 2021 09:09 PM

People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai reported 422 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the third straight day of more than 400 infections, and three fresh fatalities, while 303 patients recovered from the disease, a senior civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said with these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 7,45,434, while the death toll jumped to 15,987.

Mumbai has logged over 400 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, while daily fatalities remained unchanged for the second day in a row.

On September 1 and 2, the financial capital had reported 416 and 441 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

As the daily infections dipped, the case doubling rate improved to more than 2,000 days, while the number of sealed buildings had dropped to just 20.

According to the civic official, the city is left with 3,532 active COVID-19 cases after the discharge of 303 patients in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative count of recovered patients to 7,23,458. Mumbai has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97 per cent.

The official said 32,640 new coronavirus tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 93,53,296.

The city's case doubling rate has come down to 1,446 days, while the infection growth rate was 0.5 per cent between August 26 and September 2, the BMC official said. The official said presently Mumbai has 42 sealed buildings though slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) have remained free of containment zones since mid-August.

The BMC seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five people there test positive for coronavirus.

This year, Mumbai had reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths at 90 were recorded on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

