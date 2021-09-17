Three tax inspectors among four held for illegal raid in Mumbai, Rs 11 lakh extortion

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two Sales Tax and one Income Tax inspectors along with one more person were arrested for allegedly conducting an illegal raid on a property owner's premises in Kalbadevi in south Mumbai without intimating the state GST office and extorting Rs 11 lakh, police said on Friday.

The incident in the office of property owner Jotikumar Jain took place on June 14 and the four were arrested on Thursday, an official said.

"Jain owns properties in several areas of the city and two people collect rent on his behalf. On June 14, the four accused raided his premises, during which staffers produced Rs 30 lakh cash and record books. The four, posing as sales tax inspectors, took away Rs 11 lakh with them. Jain soon found out the raid was not an authorised one," he said.

"After a complaint was filed at LT Marg police station, a probe zeroed in on Hitesh Vasaikar (42), Machchindra Kangne (34), Prakash Shegar (55) and Santosh Jagdale (38). Vasaikar is an Income Tax inspector, while Kangne and Shegar are Sales Tax inspectors. All four have been charged with extortion," he said.