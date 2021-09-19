STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai man kills father for shouting at him over missing money

The incident took place in Ashok Ghaagh Compound in the northern suburb and the deceased has been identified as Ashok Pandey.

Published: 19th September 2021 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 47-year-old man was killed on Sunday afternoon in Dahisar in Mumbai allegedly by his son after the former shouted at him for stealing money, police said.

The incident took place in Ashok Ghaagh Compound in the northern suburb and the deceased has been identified as Ashok Pandey, an official said.

"Pandey had shouted at his son Rahul (22) after money went missing from the former's pocket. This led to an argument and the son bludgeoned his father to death with a stone. He fled from the spot but was arrested sometime later," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai Crime Mumbai Murder
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp