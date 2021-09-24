STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai: Fire in Khar building that left one woman dead doused after four hours

Published: 24th September 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: The fire in a seven-storey residential building in suburban Khar west, which has claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman, was doused after nearly four hours of efforts, a civic official said on Friday.

The blaze had broken out at Nutan Villa building at 7 pm on Thursday and it was extinguished by around 11 pm by the fire brigade team.

Eight fire engines, seven water tankers and other equipment were used in the operation, he said.

Hema Jagwani, who was trapped in a room at the building, suffocated and was declared brought dead at the Hinduja Hospital.

However, a 10-year-old girl and a woman, aged 45, were rescued from the spot, the officials had earlier said.

The flames had spread in the duct through which electrical wiring of the building passed.

The fire brigade personnel had to use breathing apparatus during the rescue operation as smoke filled up large parts of the building, they had said.

