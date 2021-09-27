STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Antilia bomb scare case: NIA opposes Sachin Waze's house arrest plea, says he may abscond

The NIA filed its affidavit in response to Waze's application seeking to be placed under house arrest for three months for recovery after undergoing a bypass surgery.

Published: 27th September 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NIA on Monday urged a special court here to not permit house custody for dismissed cop Sachin Waze, arrested in the Antilia bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case, as he may abscond.

The NIA filed its affidavit in response to Waze's application seeking to be placed under house arrest for three months for recovery after undergoing a bypass surgery in a private hospital on September 13.

"It is submitted that great prejudice would be caused to the case of the prosecution as there is every possibility that the applicant accused (Waze) will abscond if house arrest is granted," the NIA said, adding that Taloja jail was aided with all modern facilities to take care of Waze's health.

Special NIA Judge A T Wankhede on Monday perused the affidavit and sought a report from the private hospital on the medical condition of Waze.

The court will hear the matter further on September 29.

Waze, in his application, said he underwent a complex cardiac surgery with five grafts and there was a high possibility of contracting infection in a non-sterile environment, and sought that he be placed in house custody for a period of three months.

Waze was arrested in March this year for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansukh Hiran murder Anitlia Case Sachin Waze Mumbai Police NIA
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp