Antilia bomb scare case: NIA opposes Sachin Waze's house arrest plea, says he may abscond

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NIA on Monday urged a special court here to not permit house custody for dismissed cop Sachin Waze, arrested in the Antilia bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case, as he may abscond.

The NIA filed its affidavit in response to Waze's application seeking to be placed under house arrest for three months for recovery after undergoing a bypass surgery in a private hospital on September 13.

"It is submitted that great prejudice would be caused to the case of the prosecution as there is every possibility that the applicant accused (Waze) will abscond if house arrest is granted," the NIA said, adding that Taloja jail was aided with all modern facilities to take care of Waze's health.

Special NIA Judge A T Wankhede on Monday perused the affidavit and sought a report from the private hospital on the medical condition of Waze.

The court will hear the matter further on September 29.

Waze, in his application, said he underwent a complex cardiac surgery with five grafts and there was a high possibility of contracting infection in a non-sterile environment, and sought that he be placed in house custody for a period of three months.

Waze was arrested in March this year for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran.