ED visits Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul to serve summons in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against Adsul pertains to an alleged about Rs 980 crore worth financial irregularities in the City Cooperative Bank.

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An ED team on Monday visited the premises of Shiv Sena leader and former MP Anandrao Adsul here to serve him summons for questioning in a money laundering case, official sources said.

However, the 74-year-old Adsul complained of a health issue and was taken to hospital by his family, the sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against Adsul pertains to an alleged about Rs 980 crore worth financial irregularities in the City Cooperative Bank.

The money laundering case is based on an FIR of the Mumbai Police economic offences wing (EOW) into the alleged irregularities in disbursement of loan funds and other financial transactions in the Bank.

Adsul, a former chairman of the Bank, was the one who got this complaint registered with the police.

Adsul had represented the Amravati seat in Lok Sabha.

He lost to Navneet Kaur Rana, an independent MP, from the same seat in the 2019 general elections.

Adsul later challenged the veracity of the caste certificate of the sitting MP and the Bombay High Court gave a verdict cancelling the caste certificate of Rana.

The Supreme Court has, however, stayed the Bombay High Court verdict.

The ED had earlier carried out raids in this case and had been wanting to question Adsul and some others, they said.

