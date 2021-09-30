STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
29 medical students of Mumbai civic hospital test positive for COVID-19

One of the MBBS students, who has mild symptoms of the infection, has been admitted to SevenHills Hospital for treatment.

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects a swab sample (File photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Sending shockwaves, fully vaccinated 27 medical students of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run KEM Hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, two MBBS students, who were not vaccinated, tested positive as well. 

Dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh has confirmed that some of the students of KEM Medical College and Hospital have tested positive. “Out of the 29 MBBS students, 23 are from the second-year medical course, while the six are from the first-year medical course. The 27 students had been fully vaccinated,” he said.  

“Most of these students participated in a cultural event in the college. They did not use masks nor did they follow the social distancing norms during this programme. That could have caused them the infection,” added Dr Deshmukh. 

While one of the students, who had mild COVID-19 symptoms, has been admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital, the other students are asymptomatic. They have been home quarantined. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said most of the medical students who tested positive were vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine. “Some of them were fully vaccinated,” she said. 

All these infected students were staying in a hostel inside the hospital complex located at Parel in Central Mumbai.In Mumbai, there is a slight rise in the COVID-19 positive cases. Mumbai on Wednesday reported 527 positive cases. For the first time after a long period, more than 500 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mumbai. There are 4,724 active cases in Mumbai. A total of 51 buildings have been sealed due to the reports of COVID-19 positive people living in them. In Maharashtra, 3,187 fresh cases were registered, while 49 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday. 

Alarmed BMC orders test
The Mumbai civic body’s administration has now ordered RT-PCR tests for medical students of the 
civic-run GS Medical College in the KEM Hospital and their kin after the latest case involving the lot

