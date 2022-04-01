No fine for not using mask in public places from Friday: Mumbai civic body

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said no fine will be imposed for not wearing face masks in public places from April 1, 2022.

The civic body, however, appealed people to use the mask voluntarily as the pandemic is not completely over.

In the last two years, the civic body had deployed its clean-up marshals in public places for effective enforcement of the mask mandate.

"At present, as the infection and spread of coronavirus is under control, the restrictions imposed due to Coronavirus infection are being relaxed. Hence, if a citizen does not wear a mask in the Greater Mumbai area, the penalty of Rs. 200 won't be charged," the BMC release stated.

Notably, the Maharashtra government earlier in the day said the mask mandate will be withdrawn from April 2.