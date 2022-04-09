STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
False declaration case: Mumbai cops summon BJP's Pravin Darekar to record statement

The Bombay HC had last month refused to grant interim relief from coercive action to Darekar who had sought quashing of the FIR registered against him.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, has been summoned by the Mumbai Police to record his statement on April 11 in the Mumbai Bank false declaration case, an official said on Saturday.

Darekar has been asked to remain present before the investigating officer on Monday at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg police station in south Mumbai, he said.

Earlier, the BJP leader was questioned at the same police station on April 4.

A case was registered against Darekar based on the complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde who alleged that the BJP leader used bogus membership of a labour organisation to get directorship at the Mumbai Bank.

Shinde had also alleged that he had cheated the government and the bank by posing as a labourer and contesting the bank's election for the director's post under the labour category.

The FIR was registered against Darekar under sections 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 120b (criminal conspiracy), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The Bombay High Court had last month refused to grant interim relief from coercive action to Darekar who had sought quashing of the FIR registered against him.

