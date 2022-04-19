STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai airport operator asks Air India to vacate land that has four staff colonies

Mumbai airport operator MIAL has asked Air India to vacate its land that also includes four staff colonies of the airline where around 1,600 families reside.

Published: 19th April 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Air India (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mumbai airport operator MIAL has asked Air India to vacate its land that also includes four staff colonies of the airline where around 1,600 families reside, sources said on Tuesday.

Air India has been using approximately 7,50,000 square metres of area around the Mumbai airport for decades at concessionary rates, the sources said.

The Tata Group took over the operations of Air India on January 27.

The Centre sold the airline to the Tata Group on October 8 last year after a successful bidding process.

The Adani Group-led Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) and Air India did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on the development.

The sources said the MIAL issued a notice to Air India last month, asking the airline to vacate this land.

Apart from the four housing colonies where around 1,600 families reside, the area has cargo warehouses, hangars and offices of Air India, they added.

In the 1950s, the land was leased out by the Maharashtra government to the Centre-run Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Air India, which was run by the Centre then, was allowed to use the land at concessionary rates.

After the privatisation of the Mumbai airport in 2005, the MIAL became the owner of the land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai airport Mumbai Air India
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp