STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya allegedely hurt in attack by Shiv Sena activists in Mumbai

BJP bigwigs including Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Ashish Shelar and other strongly condemned the attack and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the attack.

Published: 24th April 2022 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Suspected Shiv Sena activists attacked former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya's vehicle here late on Saturday following which he was hurt. The incident happened shortly before midnight when Somaiya had come to meet the arrested couple, Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana.

The Mumbai Police on Saturday evening arrested Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Badnera MLA Ravi Rana, soon after they suo-moto dropped their plans to storm Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

BJP bigwigs including Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Ashish Shelar and other strongly condemned the attack and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the attack. Somaiya, who is accorded Z security, was seen in his vehicle with blood on his jaw and the glass panes of his car shattered in the attack.

Fadnavis said that Somaiya had expressed apprehension to the Khar Police that a large mob was waiting outside and could attack him, and requested them to clear them. However, the police did not heed his warnings and allowed the attacks to take place despite prohibitory orders clamped in the vicinity.

He said he would write and speak to the Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil demanding stringent action against the perpetrators, and warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of consequences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kirit Somaiya BJP Mumbai Police Kirit Somaiya attacked Shiv Sena Maharashtra politics
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp