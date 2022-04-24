Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya allegedely hurt in attack by Shiv Sena activists in Mumbai

By IANS

MUMBAI: Suspected Shiv Sena activists attacked former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya's vehicle here late on Saturday following which he was hurt. The incident happened shortly before midnight when Somaiya had come to meet the arrested couple, Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana.

The Mumbai Police on Saturday evening arrested Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Badnera MLA Ravi Rana, soon after they suo-moto dropped their plans to storm Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

It’s a total collapse of law & order situation in Mumbai & Maharashtra!

Goons attacked @BJP4Maharashtra leader @KiritSomaiya ji right in front of Khar Police Station & in presence of police personnel.

This is absolutely unacceptable!

We demand strongest action !#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/FXl7AMhQem — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 23, 2022

BJP bigwigs including Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Ashish Shelar and other strongly condemned the attack and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the attack. Somaiya, who is accorded Z security, was seen in his vehicle with blood on his jaw and the glass panes of his car shattered in the attack.

Fadnavis said that Somaiya had expressed apprehension to the Khar Police that a large mob was waiting outside and could attack him, and requested them to clear them. However, the police did not heed his warnings and allowed the attacks to take place despite prohibitory orders clamped in the vicinity.

He said he would write and speak to the Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil demanding stringent action against the perpetrators, and warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of consequences.