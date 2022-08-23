Home Cities Mumbai

Farmer tries to set himself ablaze outside Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai; Fadnavis terms it unfortunate

Published: 23rd August 2022 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A farmer from Osmanabad district in Maharashtra tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after a fight with his brother over a land dispute, Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said the incident, which took place near the Inox gate of the Maharashtra legislature building, was unfortunate and the government was keeping a watch on the situation.

“Subhash Deshmukh, a farmer from Dharashiv, tried to commit suicide by pouring kerosene over himself and setting himself ablaze,” Fadnavis told the Maharashtra Legislative Council after the Opposition sought details of the incident.

Fadnavis said Deshmukh had a fight with his brother over a land dispute. His father too tried to commit suicide over the same issue a few months back.

The deputy CM said he has directed officials to address the issue if it is at the official level. "Prima facie, he faced 15 to 20 per cent burn injuries. The incident is unfortunate and the government is monitoring the situation,”" Fadnavis said.

A police official earlier said security personnel on duty in the area doused the flames and rushed the man to the GT Hospital.

He is conscious and the Marine Drive police are conducting further probe into the incident, the police official said.

TAGS
farmer suicide Vidhan Bhavan farmer protest
