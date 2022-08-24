Home Cities Mumbai

Reacting indifferently to pregnancy news falls short of instigation to commit suicide, says Bombay HC

The 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Thane in March 2021 after her boyfriend (accused), then aged 19, reacted indifferently to her message to him.

Published: 24th August 2022 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

OCTOBER: Bombay High Court begins hearing in case; arguments continue for three days.

Bombay High Court. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Reacting indifferently to a girlfriend's apprehension of being pregnant falls short of instigation or incitement to commit suicide, the Bombay High Court has said while granting bail to a man arrested for raping and abetting the suicide of his girlfriend.

The court passed the order on August 17.

The 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Thane in March 2021 after her boyfriend (accused), then aged 19, reacted indifferently to her message to him saying she might be pregnant, according to police.

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre granted bail to the accused, Kunal Doke, noting that the victim's postmortem report has revealed she was not pregnant and that the sudden reaction of the accused to her news of being pregnant falls short of instigation or incitement for the victim to commit suicide.

"The applicant, at the time of the incident, was merely 19 years old and he had reacted in an indifferent manner which can be seen from the WhatsApp chat (with the victim). The chat reveals the two were sharing a proximate relationship," the court said.

To invoke the offence of abetment to commit suicide, it is necessary to establish that there was instigation or incitement from the accused to the deceased to commit suicide, it said.

"The sudden reaction of the applicant to the news of pregnancy may fall short of it. Considering the young age of the applicant, his incarceration on the completion of the investigation is unwarranted," Justice Dangre said while directing that Doke be released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

The Thane police had arrested Doke in March 2021 based on a complaint made by the victim girl's mother.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and abetment of suicide and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act As per the police, on March 3, 2021, the girl informed the accused on WhatsApp that she might be pregnant.

When the accused reacted indifferently, the girl got upset and hanged herself at her residence.

The high court in its order said the victim was anxious with the thought that she might be pregnant and when she noticed an unexpected response from her boyfriend (accused), she made up her mind to commit suicide.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani available 24/7.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Suicide Pregnancy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp