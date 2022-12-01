Chaos as computer systems crash at Mumbai airport, passengers hit

By IANS

MUMBAI: Chaos prevailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMA) here after a computer system failure that hit check-ins and other operations for all airlines on Thursday, sources said.

Massive crowds of passengers were seen sitting or moving around in the Terminal 2 due to the systems glitch, the exact details of which are not yet clear.

However, officials said that the issue is being rectified and the systems are likely to be made operational soon, though no statement has been issued in this matter yet.

Meanwhile, harried passengers took to social media to vent their ire at the delays, the overcrowding and even advised other passengers to reach the airport well in time to avoid missing flights, etc.

@RNTata2000 @airindiain @JM_Scindia No status on departure of AI 664 from Goa to Bom. We are here in the airport from 2.15 PM and no basic courtesy of water, tea or coffee being extended and no update on ETD. What's the difference Mr. Tata? — suresh (@surelaks) December 1, 2022

