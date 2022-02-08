STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar hints at unlocking city by February-end as COVID cases dip

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar also said that Mumbai will achieve 100 per cent vaccination within a week.

Published: 08th February 2022 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

A view shows empty roads near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during amid a nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus in Mumbai

A view shows empty roads near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during amid a nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus in Mumbai.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid a significant drop in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, city mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday hinted that the Maharashtra capital will be unlocked by the end of this month and underlined the need for resumption of all activities.

The mayor's statement comes a day after Mumbai reported 356 COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily rise after December 21, 2021, when the third wave of the pandemic began, and five fatalities. The case positivity rate of Mumbai fell to 1.10 per cent, officials had said.

Speaking to reporters here, Pednekar also said that Mumbai will achieve 100 per cent vaccination within a week. Quoting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's additional commissioner Suresh Kakani, the mayor said that the city may be unlocked by the end of this month. "It is good news for all.Everything must resume as soon as possible," Pedenkar said but cautioned citizens against lowering their guard.

She said that people will have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing as per the norms. The mayor further said that presently only one building in Mumbai remains sealed due to the detection of COVID-19 cases among its residents. "This building will be de-sealed within a few days," she added.

With the COVID-19 graph falling, the civic body had relaxed some of the restrictions earlier this month. A top BMC had said that the third wave of the pandemic began on December 21 last year. On February 1, the Mumbai civic body had allowed all tourist locations, restaurants and theatres to operate or remain open with 50 per cent occupancy.

The BMC had said that beaches, gardens and parks would be accessible to people once again during normal hours while the ban on the gathering of five or more people in public at night has been removed. These new guidelines of the BMC will remain in force till February 28, 2022. There shall be no restrictions on movement during night hours of 11 pm to 5 am, as per the guidelines.

Amusement or theme parks, swimming pools, restaurants, theatres, natyagriha (drama theatres) and water parks were allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Cultural and folk entertainment programs including 'bhajans' were allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the hall or pandal.

Marriages and competitive sports including horse racing were also allowed with 25 per cent occupancy of the venue.

