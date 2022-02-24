STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Money laundering case: Dawood Ibrahim's brother Kaskar sent in judicial custody 

On Thursday, Kaskar was produced before special judge M G Deshpande at the end of his ED custody.

Published: 24th February 2022 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Dawood Ibrahim's younger brother Iqbal Kaskar

Dawood Ibrahim's younger brother Iqbal Kaskar (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special PMLA court here on Thursday sent Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in 14-day judicial custody in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of Ibrahim and his aides.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is conducting a money laundering probe into the underworld-linked property and hawala deals, had last Friday placed Kaskar under arrest after taking him custody from the Taloja jail neighbouring Navi Mumbai, where he was lodged in connection with multiple extortion cases against him.

On Thursday, Kaskar was produced before special judge M G Deshpande at the end of his ED custody.

As no further remand was sought by the central probe agency, the court sent him in judicial custody.

On Wednesday, the ED arrested Maharashtra's Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the activities of Dawood Ibrahim, his aides and the Mumbai underworld.

ALSO READ: ED arrests gangster Dawood Ibrahim's jailed brother Iqbal Kaskar in money laundering case

A special PMLA court had remanded Malik the agency's custody till March 3.

The ED is conducting a probe into the operations of the underworld and linked illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

Last week, it raided some locations in Mumbai, including those linked to Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, Kaskar and a brother-in-law of gangster Chota Shakeel.

The action was undertaken under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 1993 Mumbai serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim and others.

The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dawood Ibrahim Money laundering Judicial custody Iqbal Kaskar
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp