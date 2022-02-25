STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai city collectorate issues special contact number, e-mail for residents stuck in Ukraine

The residents of the island city stuck in Ukraine can contact on 022-22664232 or on e-mail - mumbaicitync@gmail.com.

Published: 25th February 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai City Collector Rajiv Nivatkar

Mumbai City Collector Rajiv Nivatkar (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai City Collector Rajiv Nivatkar has appealed to the residents of the island city, who are currently stranded in Ukraine, to contact the designated number and e-mail address for assistance. Russia on Thursday launched a military operation against Ukraine following weeks of high tension.

The collector office said several residents, including the students, are stuck in Ukraine. The residents of the island city stuck in Ukraine can contact on 022-22664232 or on e-mail - mumbaicitync@gmail.com. Mumbai city has two districts - one is the island district and second is the suburban.

The Ministry of External Affairs have also issued helpline numbers for Indians stuck in Ukraine. They are: toll-free - 1800118797; telephone - 011-23012113 / 23014105 / 23017905; fax : 011-23088124; e-mail: situationroom@mea.gov.in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Nivatkar Mumbai city Mumbai collector Russia Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine war Ukraine Russia tensions
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp