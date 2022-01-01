Dharavi sees 34 new COVID-19 cases

By ANI

MUMBAI: Dharavi witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday and 34 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the active COVID-19 cases in the area have gone up to 95. Dharavi had recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

As part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, Mumbai Police on Friday prohibited people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar in public places from 5 pm to 5 am till January 15.

An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Chaitanya S. also outlined some other measures that have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It said no person shall violate the restrictions imposed on the maximum number of attendees in certain gatherings in the notification issued on December 30.

"In case of marriages, whether in enclosed spaces or open to sky spaces, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. In case of any gathering or program, whether social, cultural, political or religious, whether in enclosed spaces or open to sky spaces, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons," the order said