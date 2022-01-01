STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Dharavi sees 34 new COVID-19 cases

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the active COVID-19 cases in the area have gone up to 95.

Published: 01st January 2022 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Dharavi witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday and 34 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the active COVID-19 cases in the area have gone up to 95. Dharavi had recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

As part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, Mumbai Police on Friday prohibited people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar in public places from 5 pm to 5 am till January 15.

An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Chaitanya S. also outlined some other measures that have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It said no person shall violate the restrictions imposed on the maximum number of attendees in certain gatherings in the notification issued on December 30.

"In case of marriages, whether in enclosed spaces or open to sky spaces, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. In case of any gathering or program, whether social, cultural, political or religious, whether in enclosed spaces or open to sky spaces, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons," the order said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharavi Covid-19 BMC Mumbai Police
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp