STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Photos of Muslim women uploaded on 'Bulli Bai' app; Mumbai police begin probe

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said she has raised the matter with Mumbai Police, and demanded that the culprits should be arrested at the earliest.

Published: 02nd January 2022 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Photos of hundreds of Muslim women have been uploaded on an app using hosting platform GitHub, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Saturday.

Chaturvedi said she has raised the matter with Mumbai Police, and demanded that the culprits should be arrested at the earliest.

"Have spoken to @CPMumbaiPolice and DCP Crime Rashmi Karandikar ji. They will investigate this. Have also spoken to @DGPMaharashtra for intervention. Hoping those behind such misogynistic and sexist sites are apprehended," she tweeted.

"I have repeatedly asked Hon. IT Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw ji to take stern action against such rampant misogyny and communal targeting of women through #sullideals like platforms. A shame that it continues to be ignored," Chaturvedi added.

Reacting to the development, Mumbai Police said they have taken cognisance of the matter and that concerned officials have been asked to take action.

Mumbai cyber police have initiated probe in connection with the objectionable content, an official said.

"The app 'Bulli Bai' works just the same way as 'Sulli Deals' did. Once you open it, you randomly find a Muslim woman's face being displayed as Bulli Bai," a social media user said.

Muslim women with a strong presence on Twitter have been singled out and their photos are being displayed as Bulli Bai.

A journalist, who is one of the women named in the app, said that Muslim women have had to start the year with a "sense of fear and disgust."

Two FIRs were filed by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in the 'Sulli Deals' controversy last year, after photos of Muslim women were misused, but no concrete action has been taken against the perpetrators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chaturvedi GitHub Mumbai Police Bulli Bai Sulli Deals
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp