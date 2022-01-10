STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Pushback tractor catches fire at Mumbai airport; no casualty or damage

There was no harm to any person or damage to the aircraft in the incident at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Published: 10th January 2022 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Fire, Burning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An aircraft towing tractor caught fire at the Mumbai airport just prior to the departure of an Air India flight to Jamnagar, delaying its take off by around 15 minutes on Monday, a source said.

There was, however, no harm to any person or damage to the aircraft in the incident at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the source said.

The fire incident took place at 11.38 am when the tractor was getting engaged with the aircraft, bound for the Gujarat city from Mumbai with 85 passengers on board (flight AI 647), before pushing it back, the source said.

The blaze was extinguished within 10 minutes by the airport's fire fighting staff, the source stated, adding the incident has been reported to aviation safety regulator DGCA, which has already commenced a probe.

Both Mumbai Airport and Air India spokespersons were not available for comments.

"The fire incident took place at 11.38 am. It was a towing tractor at stand V26R, pushing back Air India flight AI 647 for Jamnagar which had 85 passengers on board. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes by the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) staff," said the source.

The fire-hit vehicle was replaced with another towing tractor and the flight departed at 12.04.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai Airport Mumbai Airport Fire
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp