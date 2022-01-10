Pushback tractor catches fire at Mumbai airport; no casualty or damage

By PTI

MUMBAI: An aircraft towing tractor caught fire at the Mumbai airport just prior to the departure of an Air India flight to Jamnagar, delaying its take off by around 15 minutes on Monday, a source said.

There was, however, no harm to any person or damage to the aircraft in the incident at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the source said.

The fire incident took place at 11.38 am when the tractor was getting engaged with the aircraft, bound for the Gujarat city from Mumbai with 85 passengers on board (flight AI 647), before pushing it back, the source said.

The blaze was extinguished within 10 minutes by the airport's fire fighting staff, the source stated, adding the incident has been reported to aviation safety regulator DGCA, which has already commenced a probe.

Both Mumbai Airport and Air India spokespersons were not available for comments.

The fire-hit vehicle was replaced with another towing tractor and the flight departed at 12.04.