STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai Police arrests filmmaker for molesting minor on pretext of giving break in film industry

Police said that the accused took her to a hotel on the pretext of going for the photoshoot and started assaulting the victim on her way to home.

Published: 15th January 2022 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Child Abuse

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Friday arrested a lawyer-filmmaker for allegedly molesting a girl on the pretext of getting her work in the film industry. According to the information received by Mumbai's Colaba police, the accused met the 17-year-old victim at his residence on January 7 on his brother's birthday and told her to enter into the film industry.

"The accused gave his number and told the girl to meet him in his office. On January 8, the victim reached his office with her mother. On January 9, the girl again reached the accused's office for work and he told her to change clothes in the room where CCTV was installed. However, the girl noticed the camera and changed the clothes in another room," police informed.

Police further said that the accused took her to a hotel on the pretext of going for the photoshoot and started assaulting the victim on her way to home. After reaching home, the girl explained the incident to her mother and filed a complaint against the filmmaker the next day.

During the investigation, police seized CCTV cameras installed in the accused's office and arrested him yesterday. On the basis of the statement of the victim, the police registered a case against the accused under Section 354 (A) of IPC and POCSO Act. The accused has been presented before the court today, police added.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Police Colaba police Mumbai minor molestation Filmmaker minor molestation
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp