Mumbai Police arrests filmmaker for molesting minor on pretext of giving break in film industry

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Friday arrested a lawyer-filmmaker for allegedly molesting a girl on the pretext of getting her work in the film industry. According to the information received by Mumbai's Colaba police, the accused met the 17-year-old victim at his residence on January 7 on his brother's birthday and told her to enter into the film industry.

"The accused gave his number and told the girl to meet him in his office. On January 8, the victim reached his office with her mother. On January 9, the girl again reached the accused's office for work and he told her to change clothes in the room where CCTV was installed. However, the girl noticed the camera and changed the clothes in another room," police informed.

Police further said that the accused took her to a hotel on the pretext of going for the photoshoot and started assaulting the victim on her way to home. After reaching home, the girl explained the incident to her mother and filed a complaint against the filmmaker the next day.

During the investigation, police seized CCTV cameras installed in the accused's office and arrested him yesterday. On the basis of the statement of the victim, the police registered a case against the accused under Section 354 (A) of IPC and POCSO Act. The accused has been presented before the court today, police added.

(With inputs from Online Desk)