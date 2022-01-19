Mumbai logs 6,032 new COVID cases, 214 Omicron infections in Maharashtra

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Wednesday reported 6,032 new coronavirus positive cases, 117 less as compared to the previous day, and 12 fresh fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With this, the city's infection tally rose to 10,17,999 and death toll to 16,488, while the recovery count rose to 9,66,985, it said in a bulletin.

The city witnessed a dip in the number of cases, after reporting 6,149 cases on Tuesday.

The daily fatality count, however, climbed to 12 after seven on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 60,291 tests were conducted in the city as against the over 47,700 tests on Tuesday.

The positivity rate dipped to 10 per cent from 21.89 per cent.

The overall test count has reached 1,47,78,095, the BMC said.

Mumbai has 31,856 active COVID-19 cases, while the case doubling rate is 66 days.

A total of 18,241 patients recovered in the last 24-hours and Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 95 per cent.

Out of the total number of new cases, nearly 84 per cent, means 5,067 cases, are asymptomatic.

Only 538 new patients have been hospitalised, while just 103 are on oxygen support, the bulletin added.

It also said that 5,058 of the total 38,109 hospital beds, which is around 13.3 per cent of the total hospital beds, are occupied in the city.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 1.03 per cent for the period between January 12 and 18, it said.

As per the bulletin, Mumbai has 54 sealed buildings, but zero containment zones in slums and chawls.

Mumbai had logged 20,971 daily COVID-19 cases on January 7, 2022, the highest since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

Last year, Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 daily cases on April 4, while the highest 90 fatalities were witnessed on May 1.

Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday said a proposal to reopen schools in the state from next week based on the local COVID-19 situations has been sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The proposal includes opening of pre-primary schools, she said.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had announced the closure of schools in the state till February 15 as the number of coronavirus cases started spiralling from December amid the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

"After COVID cases rose, the government decided not to continue with the school (offline) sessions. But after discussion with the experts, it has been decided to start the sessions where the number of cases is low based on the local COVID-19 situation," Gaikwad said.

"A proposal has been sent to the chief minister. It states that reopening of schools should be considered from Monday and all the power to do so should be given to the local authorities (municipal commissioners, district collectors, chief executive officers, education officers," the school education minister added.

A decision on this is expected to be taken this week, she said.

She expressed hope that the chief minister would positively look into the proposal.

Stressing the need to inoculate students in the age group of 15 to 18 years, the minister urged teaching and non-teaching staff to get fully vaccinated.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 43,697 new coronavirus positive cases, 10 per cent more than the previous day, including 214 Omicron infections, and also saw 49 fatalities, the health department said.

With this, the state's caseload reached 73,25,825, while the fatality count rose to 1,41,934.

The fresh Omicron cases took the tally of those infected with this strain to 1,860, it said.

"Today, 214 patients of Omicron infection have been recorded in the state. Of these, 100 have been reported by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, 68 by B J Medical College and 46 by the National Center for Cell Science," the health department said.

Of the total number of Omicron infections reported on Wednesday, 158 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 31 from Mumbai, 10 from Pune rural, four each from Kalyan-Dombivli and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, two from Parbhani and one each from Nashik, Vasai-Virar, Aurangabad, Jalgaon.

One case is from other state, it said in a bulletin.

A total of 46,591 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 69,15,407.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of Maharashtra stands at 94.4 per cent, it said.

Currently, there are 23,93,704 people in home quarantine and 3,200 others in institutional quarantine.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 39,207 coronavirus cases and 53 fatalities.

However, not a single case of the highly contagious Omicron variant was recorded that day.

Of the eight administrative circle, the Pune circle recorded 14,555 new cases on Wednesday, followed by Mumbai circle with 12,774 cases, Nashik 5,134, Nagpur 4,887, Kolhapur 1,972, Latur 1,844, Aurangabad 1,388 and Akola 1,143 cases.

Mumbai city recorded 6,032 fresh cases and 12 fatalities, the bulletin said.

Of the 49 fatalities, Mumbai region reported 30, Pune 12, Kolhapur three, Latur and Nagpur one each.

Akola, Aurangabad did not record any fresh death.

The bulletin said that 2,11,448 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count in the state to 7,25,31,814.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Fresh cases: 43,697; total cases: 73,25,825; death toll: 1,41,934; recoveries: 69,15,407; tests conducted so far: 7,25,31,814.