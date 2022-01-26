STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai: BJP, Bajrang workers held for protesting against naming of sports complex after Tipu Sultan

An official said that 64 workers from both BJP and Bajrang Dal were arrested from two different spots for having a gathering against the COVID guidelines.

Workers of BJP and Bajrang Dal protest in Mumbai's Malad

Workers of BJP and Bajrang Dal protest in Mumbai's Malad. (Photo| ANI)

MUMBAI: Mumbai police on Wednesday took into custody BJP and Bajrang Dal workers who were protesting against the naming of a sports complex in Mumbai's Malad after Tipu Sultan.

"We have arrested 64 workers from both BJP and Bajrang Dal from two different spots for having a gathering against the COVID guidelines," said a senior police official who also said that legal action will be taken against all accused.

Reacting to the situation, Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sent its goons to defame the country as there was no conflict on the name of Tipu Sultan in the last 70 years.

"There was no conflict on the name of Tipu Sultan in last 70 years. Today, BJP has sent its goons to defame the country and not let the country develop by creating ruckus over naming projects. We don't need to get into controversy over nomenclatures," he told media persons.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar also pledged to oppose the naming of the sports complex in Mumbai's Malad after Tipu Sultan and assured to rename the ground on the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj if they come to power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The inauguration of the park in the name of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on the Republic day by Congress leader and guardian minister of Mumbai Aslam Shaikh in his constituency has sparked controversy.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Shriraj Nair said that the naming of the complex after Tipu Sultan is being done with an intention to disrupt peace in the city.

(With inputs from ANI)

