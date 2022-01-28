Anti-Corruption Bureau catch Mumbai police assistant inspector taking Rs 18,000 bribe

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught an assistant police inspector and a private person for taking Rs 18,000 bribe from a man by promising to not take any legal action against his relative in connection with a case, an official said on Friday.

He said that API Sanjeev Nimbalkar (50) of Dongri police station and a private person Mohammed Ali Wali Mansuri (41) were trapped by the ACB on Thursday evening. "Earlier, the police had detained a suspect after some chits, which mentioned the numbers of 'matka' gambling, were recovered. Nimbalkar, who was conducting the probe in the case, made a demand of Rs 20,000 bribe through Mansuri to the cousin of the suspect," he said.

After the suspect's cousin complained to the ACB about Nimbalkar's bribe demand, a trap was laid, Mansuri was apprehended by the agency while collecting the bribe amount on behalf of Nimbalkar, he said, adding that a probe is underway.