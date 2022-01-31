STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bulli Bai app case: Mumbai court remands prime accused Neeraj Bishnoi to judicial custody

Neeraj Bishnoi, the alleged creator of the mobile application, was arrested earlier this month by the Delhi Police in a similar case.

Published: 31st January 2022 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind conspirator and creator of Bulli Bai app.

Neeraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind conspirator and creator of Bulli Bai app. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A court here on Monday remanded Neeraj Bishnoi, the prime accused in the Bulli Bai app case wherein photos of some Muslim women were posted online for 'auction', to judicial custody for two weeks.

Bishnoi, the alleged creator of the mobile application, was arrested earlier this month by the Delhi Police in a similar case.

Mumbai Police later took his custody for investigating the Bulli Bai app case.

A Metropolitan Magistrate's court in Mumbai on Monday remanded Bishnoi to judicial custody.

With this, all the six persons, being interrogated by the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police in connection with the hate app case, are in judicial custody.

Police had earlier arrested Vishal Jha, Mayank Rawat, Shweta Singh, Neeraj Singh and Omkareshwar Thakur.

Bulli Bai App Case Bulli Bai App Neeraj Bishnoi
