After death threat, actor Salman Khan applies for gun licence

Published: 23rd July 2022 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Bollywood star Salman Khan met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Friday and applied for a gun licence after death threats.

Khan didn’t talk to the media, but he reportedly applied for a gun license for self-protection at the Mumbai CP office.

Khan and his father Salim Khan had received a threat letter in June, days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down by members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who had threatened the actor in 2018 too.

Bishnoi, who had been serving time in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, is in Punjab Police custody in connection with the investigation into the murder of Moose Wala.

While Khan said he visited the commissioner who was an "old friend" for congratulating him, the meeting came in the wake of a threat letter received by him last month.

The actor arrived at the Mumbai police headquarters around 4 pm and met Phansalkar, an official said, adding that it was just a courtesy visit and had nothing to do with any case.

Khan also met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre-Patil at the commissioner's office.

When asked by reporters about the purpose of the visit, the actor said, "He (police commissioner) is an old friend."

Last month, Salman Khan and his father, screenplay writer Salim Khan received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May.

Khan and his family's security was enhanced after the incident.

As per the investigators, the Bishnoi gang wanted to extort money from Bollywood personalities.

(With PTI Inputs)

