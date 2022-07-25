Home Cities Mumbai

Unidentified person threatens actor couple Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal; Mumbai police register FIR

Kaushal complained to police that the person had threatened him and his wife on Instagram, the official said.

Published: 25th July 2022 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An unidentified person allegedly threatened Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal on a social media platform, a police official said on Monday.

Kaushal complained to police that the person had threatened him and his wife on Instagram, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the Santacruz police here have registered an FIR against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking), the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

"We have registered the FIR and are trying to get more details about the person," the official said.

The two actors got married in December 2021.

Kaif is known for her movies like "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Bharat" and "Zero".

Kaushal has received acclaim for his roles in films like "Masaan", "Sanju", "Raazi" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Mumbai Police
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp