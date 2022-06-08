Fear of fourth Covid wave rears head in Mumbai

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Fears are back about yet another Covid wave in Maharashtra. The state has witnessed a 130 per cent jump in positive cases within a week, while the rise in Mumbai has been over 135 per cent.

According to the state health department, 3,142 positive cases were reported during the week of May 23-29, while the figure increased to 7,253 positive cases reported during May 30-June 5 week, marking a rise of 130.84 per cent. “Palghar district has reported the highest — 350 per cent increase — in Covid-19 positive cases, followed by Thane district, which has registered a 191.57 per cent spike.

Mumbai has reported a 135.74 per cent increase, and currently has 4,880 active cases. At 8.82 per cent, the state capital has the highest positivity rate, against the 4.71 per cent average positivity rate of the state.

The state government has not made it compulsory for people to wear masks, but it is essential to use the mask in view of the rising number of positive cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. He added that the government has been taking all measures and precautions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“As per health experts, the fourth wave is likely to come by June-end or July. We should not take the situation lightly,” he said, urging people to be more alert to tackle the spread of the infection.

“The weapon to fight this wave is health precautions and vaccines. People should come forward and complete their vaccine doses on time,” Tope stated.

There are 5,888 active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra currently, out of which 254 patients are admitted in hospitals. The total number of asymptomatic cases is 5,634 while there are 61 serious patients in the state.