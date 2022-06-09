STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Man vandalises BEST bus after being denied entry in Mumbai's Malad, arrested

An official siad that Mervil Anthony Robero was standing at the bus stop and as a BEST bus arrived, he tried to board it, but was stopped by the driver.

Published: 09th June 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

BEST Bus

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old man allegedly vandalised a BEST bus after he was not permitted to board the crowded vehicle in the western suburb of Malad here on Thursday, police said. A video of the incident, which took place at Meeth police chowky locality during the morning peak hours, went viral on social media.

Mervil Anthony Robero was standing at the bus stop and as a BEST bus arrived, he tried to board it, but was stopped by the driver, an official from Bangur Nagar police station said. Robero lost his cool and stood in front of the bus and started verbally abusing the driver.

He picked up a brick from the road and hurled it on the windscreen of the vehicle and broke it, he said. One of the passengers onboard the bus shot a video of the attack, which was later widely circulated and went viral on social media, it was stated.

The accused was caught by a few locals in the area and was handed over to the police, he said. "Based on a complaint lodged by bus driver Shankar Bheema More, a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the accused,'' senior inspector Pramod Tawade of Bangur Nagar police station said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BEST bus Malad Mumbai Police BEST passenger Mumbai bus passenger
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp