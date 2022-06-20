Man kills wife in Mumbai's Tilak Nagar, confesses in police van after being chased by onlookers

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 40-year-old man and his associate were arrested for allegedly killing the former's wife on suspicion over her character, a Mumbai police official said on Monday. Satish Zaavle and his associate Swapnil Pawar were held on Sunday night for the killing that took place in Ghatkopar's MG Road area, the Tilaknagar police station official said.

"Zaavle and Pawar stabbed Deepali, a beautician, several times. Zaavle tried to flee from the spot but was chased by onlookers, and to escape their fury came and sat inside a police patrol van and confessed to what he had done," he said.

Investigating officer Sandeep Pawar said that the woman, who was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, had been staying with her mother in Chembur due to domestic strife. Zaavle and his associate have been arrested and charged with murder and other offences, the official said.