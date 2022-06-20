STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai reports 1,310 fresh cases of COVID-19, sees 37 per cent drop in daily tally

This is for the first time after June 15 that Mumbai saw less than 2,000 daily cases.

Published: 20th June 2022 08:26 PM

An health worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test at Dadar railway station in Mumbai

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Monday reported 1,310 fresh COVID-19 cases, a drop of 37 per cent compared to the previous day, and two fatalities, the city civic body said. This is for the first time after June 15 that Mumbai saw less than 2,000 daily cases.

Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 infections now stands at 10,95,954 and the death toll at 19,585, as per the bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Mumbai has been reporting over 2,000 cases every day since June 15.

A day earlier, the metropolis had logged 2,087 infections and a single COVID-19 fatality. The fresh two fatalities reported in the last 24 hours included two women- a 94-year-old and a 40-year-old- with comorbidities.

Mumbai has been reporting four-digit COVID-19 cases since June 7. As per the bulletin, 9,949 COVID-19 tests, about 5,000 less than the previous day, were carried out in the metropolis, taking the number of samples tested so far to 1,73,97,766.

On Sunday, 15,026 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city. As per the bulletin, Mumbai is now left with 14,089 active cases. The number of patients on medical oxygen support is 83. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai was 0.181 per cent between June 13-19 and the doubling rate of cases is 374 days, the bulletin said.

Of the 1,310 new patients, 1,213 are asymptomatic while 97 symptomatic patients have been admitted to hospitals. According to the bulletin, the recovery rate of cases in Mumbai is 97 per cent. Only 666 of the total 24,825 hospital beds remain occupied.

