STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Bulli Bai app case: Mumbai court grants bail to three accused students

The police, in its charge sheet filed in March, had claimed Niraj Bishnoi asked a co-accused to send photographs of 100 'famous non-BJP Muslim women' in order to put them up for auction.

Published: 21st June 2022 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: A sessions court in Mumbai on Tuesday granted bail to three students arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case. The app had made the details of several Muslim women public to allow people to participate in their "auction".

Niraj Bishnoi, Aumkareshwar Thakur and Neeraj Singh were granted bail by Additional Sessions Judge AB Sharma. In his bail application, filed through advocate Shivam Deshmukh, Bishnoi claimed he had been falsely implicated in the case, and sought parity as his co-accused had been given bail.

Earlier in April, the Bandra magistrate court in the metropolis had granted bail to Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Agarwal. The police, in its charge sheet filed in March, had claimed Bishnoi asked a co-accused to send photographs of 100 "famous non-BJP Muslim women" in order to put them up for auction.

The charge sheet also said Bishnoi was the first to share the link of Bulli Bai app on his Twitter group and members of the group were fully aware that it would be used to target Muslim women. While there was no actual auction or sale, the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bulli Bai app Muslim wone auction Mumbai Police
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp