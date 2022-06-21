STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Court rejects dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Waze's plea seeking default bail in corruption case

Waze, in his plea filed through advocate Raunak Naik, said no final report has been filed against him and hence, he is entitled to default bail under relevant provisions of the CrPC.

Published: 21st June 2022 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here on Tuesday rejected dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze's plea seeking default bail in a corruption case against him being probed by the CBI. Special CBI judge SH Galwani denied the plea filed by Waze, in which he claimed that he was entitled to default bail, as no chargesheet had been filed against him in the case.

Waze, in his plea filed through advocate Raunak Naik, said no final report has been filed against him and hence, he is entitled to default bail under relevant provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The probe agency had last month filed a chargesheet in the case, which also involves former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and his aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde.

In February, the CBI had formally arrested Waze, though he has not been named in the chargesheet. The special CBI court had recently accepted the dismissed policeman's plea to turn approver and seek pardon in the corruption case.

Waze was arrested in March last year for his alleged role in the planting of explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence and in the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran. He is currently in judicial custody.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had, in March last year, accused Deshmukh, the then state home minister, of giving targets to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the metropolis.

The CBI had lodged an FIR against Deshmukh, Waze and others following an order of the Bombay High Court, after which the NCP leader resigned from the state cabinet. Besides the Antilia bomb scare and the corruption case, Waze is also an accused in a money laundering case being probed by the ED.

He has also written to the central agency stating that he wants to turn approver in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Waze Mumbai Police CBI Sachin Waze bail Maharashtra extortion
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp