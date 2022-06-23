STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security increased at Shiv Sena HQ, Matoshree; Mumbai police chief meets CM Uddhav Thackeray

In the past, the city had witnessed outbursts of anger by the Sena cadre when leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal or Narayan Rane quit the party.

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 02:25 AM

Shiv Sena workers gather outside 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, to show their support, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra caused by a rebellion in the Shiv Sena, Mumbai police on Thursday beefed up security at the party headquarters Shiv Sena Bhavan and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' here.

City police commissioner Sanjay Pandey met CM Thackeray at Matoshree to discuss the law and order situation, said an official. With senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde and at least 37 party MLAs rebelling against the party leadership, there is a possibility of violent reaction among Sena supporters in the city, the police official said.

As Mumbai is a Shiv Sena bastion and also the nerve centre of political developments in the state, police are taking precautions to avoid any untoward incidents on the streets, he said. In the past, the city had witnessed outbursts of anger by the Sena cadre when leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal or Narayan Rane quit the party.

Besides Matoshree in Bandra and Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar, security at other important locations including Mantralaya (administrative headquarters of the state government) and Raj Bhavan was also stepped up.

On Thursday, angry Shiv Sena supporters blackened a photograph of Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar, who has joined Shinde's group in Guwahati, on a banner, scribbling `Gaddar' (traitor) across it.

Security has also been increased at the residences and offices of rebel MLAs, and police were deployed outside all the Shiv Sena `shakhas' (local offices). Security of the residence of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur was also increased, an official said.

